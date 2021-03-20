Aaron Woods' Discusses The Pressure On Sharks Head Coach John Morris To Keep His Job

Cronulla Sharks enforcer Aaron Woods has commented on the "pressure" on head coach John Morris.

Throughout the off season Morris was under constant scrutiny despite taking the Sharks to the finals in both years he has been at the helm

Speaking on Triple M's Saturday Scrum Woods set the record straight of how the Sharks playing group responded.

Sharks 2021 | Wade Graham's Master Mind, Shaun Johnson & Under Pressure Coaching Staff