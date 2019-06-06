AB de Villiers Offered To Come Out Of Retirement For The World Cup But Was Knocked Back

Reports have surfaced that South African batsman AB de Villiers offered to comeback and play the World Cup but was knocked back by Cricket SA.

ESPNcricinfo is reporting the de Villiers approached captain Faf du Plessis, coach Ottis Gibson & chairman of selectors Linda Zondi offering his services, but the offer was denied.

It is understood that his absence from South African domestic cricket and retirement form international cricket meant he wasn't eligible for selection. It has been reported that de Villiers only offered to return less than 24 hours from the offical squad announcement which was also a factor in his omission.

However, a recent injury to Dale Steyn has opened up a spot in the South African squad.

The Proteas have lost their opening three games of the World Cup and need to win every game from here-on to qualify for the semi-finals.

De Villiers is still plying his trade in numerous T20 tournaments around the globe and was prolific in the most recent IPL averaging over 44 from thirteen innings.

He is also South Africa's most decorated ODI batsman averaging 53.5 at a strike rate of 101.