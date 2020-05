Mamma Mia! ABBA Have Confirmed They Will Release New Music This Year And It's About Bloody Time

It's official! Swedish supergroup ABBA have announcedĀ plans to release new music later this year.

In a recent interview with CNBC, band member Bjƶrn UlvaeusĀ confirmedĀ that ABBA is gearing up to releaseĀ their first recordings in over 3 decades.Ā

Speaking ofĀ being back in the studio together, Ulvaeus said the feeling was "extraordinary", adding:Ā

ā€œIt took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange. We felt so familiar, to be there, the four of us. Looking different of course, but feeling the same. And feeling those strong bonds and knowing we have gone through so much together."

He also unfortunatelyĀ statedĀ the band will not be returning to stage for live performances.

ABBAā€™s Benny AnderssonĀ also teased the upcoming music in an interview earlier this year, which was posted to Twitter by ABBA Talk (a fandom news site).Ā

Speaking in his native Swedish, theĀ musician confirmed the recordingsĀ areĀ coming this year.

ā€œOne shouldnā€™t promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September... I canā€™t make that decision alone. But thatā€™s what weā€™re aiming for.ā€

It'sĀ this kind of news that makes 2020 seems just a little lessĀ bleak, and we can only hope for a third Mamma Mia film to follow.

Of course, we couldn't let an ABBA song go without replaying Matt's Hit From Ya Hood about Innaloo.