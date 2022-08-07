Abdo Responds To 'Really Inappropriate' Stuart

'It's A Serious Matter'

Article heading image for Abdo Responds To 'Really Inappropriate' Stuart

GETTY

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says he's "disappointed" with Ricky Stuart after the coach made headlines following the Raiders' loss to the Panthers on Saturday night. 

Stuart after the match stunned the NRL world when he labelled Penrith's Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog” due to an on-field incident in the game.

The Raiders coach on Sunday morning apologised for those remarks, clarifying his frustrations date back to a family matter. 

Abdo addressed the issue on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin and confirmed the league is investigating. 

"I'm very disappointed by those comments, it's really inappropriate for anyone to talk like that about someone else in the game... it's a serious matter," Abdo told Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

11 hours ago

Tripel M NRL
Andrew Abdo
Penrith Panthers
Ricky Stuart
Listen Live!
Tripel M NRL
Andrew Abdo
Penrith Panthers
Ricky Stuart
Tripel M NRL
Andrew Abdo
Penrith Panthers
Ricky Stuart
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs