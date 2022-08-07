Abdo Responds To 'Really Inappropriate' Stuart

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says he's "disappointed" with Ricky Stuart after the coach made headlines following the Raiders' loss to the Panthers on Saturday night.

Stuart after the match stunned the NRL world when he labelled Penrith's Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog” due to an on-field incident in the game.

The Raiders coach on Sunday morning apologised for those remarks, clarifying his frustrations date back to a family matter.

Abdo addressed the issue on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin and confirmed the league is investigating.

"I'm very disappointed by those comments, it's really inappropriate for anyone to talk like that about someone else in the game... it's a serious matter," Abdo told Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

