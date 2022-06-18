Aboriginal Flag To Be Flown Permanently Atop Harbour Bridge

The Aboriginal flag is set to become a permanent icon on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with the state government committing millions of dollars in this week’s state budget to install a third flagpole by the end of the year.

An important gesture towards Closing the Gap, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said flying the Aboriginal flag alongside the Australian and NSW state flags is an important move towards reconciliation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

"Our Indigenous history should be celebrated and acknowledged so young Australians understand the rich and enduring culture that we have here with our past," Perrottet said.

"Installing the Aboriginal flag permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge will do just that and is a continuation of the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation" - Premier Perrottet

Expected to cost about $25 million dollars, the flagpole will stand 20 metres high, with the 9m x 4.5m flag needing the strength to withstand all weather conditions.

Connecting the Cammeraygal and Gadigal countries, Roads Minister Natalie Ward said it was only right that the Aboriginal flag sit atop the bridge.

“This is a momentous occasion in NSW history and whilst installing the third flagpole is complex, I look forward to seeing all three flags flying on the bridge by the end of 2022,” she said.

While, Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Franklin said the long-awaited decision was an important step in acknowledging the Indigenous landowners and their cultures.

“I am so excited we are one step closer to the Aboriginal flag finally being flown on the Sydney Harbour Bridge permanently, 365 days a year, 7 days a week,” Franklin said.

Transport for NSW and Aboriginal Affairs will engage with Aboriginal stakeholders about the installation.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.