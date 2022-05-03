Abortion Rights Set To Reshape America After “Radical” US Supreme Court Documents Leaked

US President Joe Biden has criticised a "radical" Supreme Court draft decision to overrule the landmark Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling that has guaranteed abortion rights for half a century.

The leaked document purports that the US supreme court is poised to overturn the 1973 ruling, stripping millions of American women of their right to access legal abortions.

With the ominous potential to reshape America’s social and political landscape, the draft ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito and leaked to Politico would essentially hand over a women’s reproductive rights to the states.

“We hold that Roe and Casey (a 1992 decision that limited but didn’t eliminate abortion rights) must be overruled,” Alito wrote in the document, labelled as the “Opinion of the Court”.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Hundreds of angry demonstrators have gathered on the steps of the US Supreme Court, with anti-abortion rights protesters carrying placards reading "Ignore Roe" and "In God We Trust", while pro-abortion-rights activists held signs saying, "Bans off our Bodies" and "Impeach Kavanaugh.”

The demonstrations are expected to intensify throughout the day.

Mr Biden said he hoped the draft would not go ahead, claiming it reflects a "fundamental shift in American jurisprudence" which threatens "other basic rights" including access to birth control and marriage.

"If this decision holds, it's really quite a radical decision," he added.

"If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation's elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman's right to choose.

"And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law," Mr Biden said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, released a joint statement describing the potential ruling as “one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.”

“If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans,” they said.

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v Wade would go down as an abomination.”

Democratic states have already moved to protect women’s rights to access to abortion in their laws, while others have passed bills in recent weeks banning abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, including Florida, Kentucky and Arizona.

Oklahoma – a republican-led state, in April ruled the act of performing an abortion as a punishable crime carrying a 10-year sentence, or a maximum fine of $US100,000, with the only exception to save the life of the mother, but not in cases of rape or incest.

The court’s ruling is expected to be finalised sometime in late June or July.

