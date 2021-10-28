About 150 Queensland Police Staff Are Suspended Over Jab Refusal

Almost 150 police officers across Queensland have been suspended for failing to get the Covid jab by the October 4 deadline.

The jab was mandated for all Police Force employees on September 2. That lead to the suspension of 85 police officers and 60 staff members.

However, eight workers have returned to work since receiving a dose.

A legal bid designed to defy the directive launched by Commissioner Katarina Carroll, was squashed last week.

The Queensland Police Service has granted just about 200 exemptions for staff on medical, religious and other grounds.

"The mandate is a key part of our planning for what may be a worst-case scenario when restrictions ease and the country reopens." - Commissioner Katarina Carroll

Police Minister Mark Ryan said he is not at all concerned about the police resourcing.

"Ninety-nine point four per cent of police officers and staff members" were vaccinated or had an exemption, "so we're only dealing with a handful of people,” he said.

Ryan assured that “Covid-safe measures” were in place for staff members who had received an exemption including that they may have to wear masks or engage in some other role that minimises the risk of Covid exposure.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr