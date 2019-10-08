"Absolute Chaos And Mayhem" | Ray "Rabs" Warren On The Lesson He Hopes Referees Learn From The Grand Final

Ray "Rabs" Warren is no stranger to an NRL Grand Final but even the seasoned commentator admitted that Sunday had been "absolute chaos and mayhem" for everyone involved.

Speaking to Triple M's Kennedy Molloy on the heels of the #SixAgain controversy, Rabs said that while he agreed with the eventual decision, he thinks one thing needs to change as a result.

Listen below:

Rabs also spilled on another drama we didn't see, which involved half-time entertainment Daryl Braithwaite "nearly getting trampled" when he came off the field.

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of the action; download the Triple M NRL app now to listen to the call live or to Catch-Up at anytime.