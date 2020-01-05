Absolutely BRUTAL 'Kiss Cam' Amazes Crowd!

Whilst attending a New York Islanders' home game, a fan has used the famous 'Kiss Cam' to play a cruel joke on his girlfriend.

The unidentified fan was spotted kissing the woman next to him after appearing on the Nassau Coliseum jumbotron.

To the crowds astonishment, he then stepped into the aisle and got on one knee as if he was about to propose.

However, instead of producing a ring, the man just tied his shoes.

Get this man an Oscar pic.twitter.com/5x448LEHdO — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 3, 2020

