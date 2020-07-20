“Absurd & Unprofessional” | MG Whacks Brisbane Broncos Powerbrokers Over Anthony Seibold Ultimatum

Triple M’s Mark Geyer has slammed Brisbane Broncos powerbrokers over their latest ultimatum to under-fire coach Anthony Seibold.

Reports on Sunday emerged that Seibold must win at least five of the last remaining 10 matches to save his job.

And it’s completely “absurd & unprofessional” according to MG.

