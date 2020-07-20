- NRL News“Absurd & Unprofessional” | MG Whacks Brisbane Broncos Powerbrokers Over Anthony Seibold Ultimatum
“Absurd & Unprofessional” | MG Whacks Brisbane Broncos Powerbrokers Over Anthony Seibold Ultimatum
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Triple M’s Mark Geyer has slammed Brisbane Broncos powerbrokers over their latest ultimatum to under-fire coach Anthony Seibold.
Reports on Sunday emerged that Seibold must win at least five of the last remaining 10 matches to save his job.
And it’s completely “absurd & unprofessional” according to MG.
LISTEN HERE:
Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.