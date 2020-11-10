AC/DC Announce The Release Of Another Brand New Single

Following the success of their latest single Shot In The Dark, that's become a fast favourite at Triple M, AC/DC have just announced the release of their new single Realize.

The new release will be out 4.00am Sydney time Thursday 12th November, one day before the band's highly anticipated 17th studio album POWER UP.

Although the band teased a track Demon Fire with a video a few weeks ago (check it out here), this will be the second single from POWER UP.

POWER UP by AC/DC is available online and from your favourite record store Friday 13th November

More info here

