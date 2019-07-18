AC/DC Are Back With A New Video From The Vaults

The traditionally quiet AC/DC are back on social media, dropping two videos in the last 24 hours with a brand new look logo.

The Australia rock gods returned to social media, first with a Highway To Hell 40th anniversary video, see here:

Followed by a live performance of the classic song from 1979, recorded in Holland for Countdown, see:

The new releases dropped just a week after reports came in that AC/DC are set to announce a world tour this month (read more here) with Brian Johnson back on vocals.

We ask the man who knows his AC from his DC, Lee Simon what he thinks of the current state of AC/DC:



Whatever it is, we're just happy to have AC/DC back!

For all that matters in rock news this week:



Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play and we’ll keep you across all the music news!