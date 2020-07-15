AC/DC Are Dropping Videos Like Hot Potatoes And We're Excited

This month marks the 40th anniversary of AC/DC's career changing album Back In Black and the band are celebrating already.

The traditionally social media shy band, Acca Dacca have dropped two videos in as many days is heavy traffic. The first, a super professional logo video on Facebook and then a classic interview on YouTube, with the Young Brothers showing us the ropes on those sweet licks.

Watch:



They make it look so easy!

