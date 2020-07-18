AC/DC Have Dropped A Classic Live Clip From Their 1981 Japan Tour

Exhausting

Article heading image for AC/DC Have Dropped A Classic Live Clip From Their 1981 Japan Tour

Image: AC/DC, YouTube

AC/DC have well and truly been celebrating this week, dropping more rare clips online.

First, the Aussie rock legends released episode 1 of Back In Black (watch here) where the Young brothers make their timeless rock riffs look effortless and now you can watch a classic, very 80s, high voltage performance from the band's 1981 Japan tour.

The clip is part of a bunch of releases the band have dropped to celebrate 40 years since their career changing album Back In Black.

Watch Acca Dacca's live performance of What You Do For Money Honey:

Post

I need a nap from watching that clip, talk about high voltage!

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!

 

Cassie Walker

21 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

ACDC
Triple M Rock News
Music News
Listen Live!
ACDC
Triple M Rock News
Music News
ACDC
Triple M Rock News
Music News
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs