AC/DC Have Dropped A Classic Live Clip From Their 1981 Japan Tour

AC/DC have well and truly been celebrating this week, dropping more rare clips online.

First, the Aussie rock legends released episode 1 of Back In Black (watch here) where the Young brothers make their timeless rock riffs look effortless and now you can watch a classic, very 80s, high voltage performance from the band's 1981 Japan tour.

The clip is part of a bunch of releases the band have dropped to celebrate 40 years since their career changing album Back In Black.

Watch Acca Dacca's live performance of What You Do For Money Honey:



I need a nap from watching that clip, talk about high voltage!

