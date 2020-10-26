AC/DC Have Fed Our Live Music Cravings With Their New Film Clip

This year has been absolute balls, but AC/DC have single handily kept us excited since the announcement of the release of their new album POWER UP.

The band released their brand new music video, for the first single from the new album, Shot In The Dark last night in a live interview with fans on their official YouTube channel.

The clip shows with that classic red, neon light theme the band have been running these past few months and shows the classic AC/DC line-up playing live, loud, big and simply having a fun time doing it.

Seeing Brian Johnson, Cliff William, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young and band leader Angus Young on stage, rocking out with smiles and laughs all round, the clip proves the band are well and truly back.

Watch the official video for Shot In The Dark by AC/DC:





POWER UP is available November 13th and available for pre-order now.

More info: pwrup.acdc.com

