AC/DC Have Gifted Us With More Rare Videos

AC/DC are the gift that keeps on giving. 

After celebrating the 40th anniversary of Back In Black last week the Aussie rock legends Acca Dacca have shared a 6 remastered, high definition videos from the Back In Black era including their classic hits Rock And Roll Ain't Nose Pollution, Hells Bells and Back In Black.

In additional to these clips the band have also shared their massive 2 hour concert, Live from River Plate.

Check it out on the band's YouTube channel here

Lawrence Mooney remembers experiencing AC/DC live:

The classic videos deliver hours of balls to the walls, classic Aussie rock, but watch it quick, they're only there for a limited time.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Cassie Walker

29 July 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

