AC/DC Have Given Up A Sneak Peek At Their Live Set Up In Brand New Music Video

AC/DC have given us a close look at their live set in the new teaser video they just released.

The clip is the teaser of the official music video for their new single Realize, out 14th January.

The clip is that classic, no fuss set up we love AC/DC for, just them, their instruments and a couple of Marshall stacks, giving us a glimpse what we can expect from the live performance of these new tracks.

Watch:



Realize is out 2am 14th January local time.

Watch it first here

Realize is the new single from PWR/UP by AC/DC.

Get your copy here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!