AC/DC Have Given Up A Sneak Peek At Their Live Set Up In Brand New Music Video

WATCH

Article heading image for AC/DC Have Given Up A Sneak Peek At Their Live Set Up In Brand New Music Video

Image: AC/DC, suuplied

AC/DC have given us a close look at their live set in the new teaser video they just released.

The clip is the teaser of the official music video for their new single Realize, out 14th January.

The clip is that classic, no fuss set up we love AC/DC for, just them, their instruments and a couple of Marshall stacks, giving us a glimpse what we can expect from the live performance of these new tracks.

Realize is out 2am 14th January local time.
Realize is the new single from PWR/UP by AC/DC.
Cassie Walker

13 January 2021

Cassie Walker

Listen Live!
