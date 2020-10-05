AC/DC Have Just Dropped The Details Of Their Brand New Single

What a great start to the week! AC/DC have finally given us the details of their brand new single.

Having teased a new release all week, the band have just confirmed their brand new single, Shot In The Dark is being released this Wednesday 3pm (AEDT).

The news was just announced with a candid, behind the scenes video on social media, showing the band mucking around what looks like a music video.

See the announcement:



We discuss the news on Triple M:



It's been a huge week for AC/DC news, so we broke it down for you:





