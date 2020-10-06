AC/DC Have Just Dropped The Details Of Their Brand New Single
And it's out this week
Image: AC/DC, Instagram
What a great start to the week! AC/DC have finally given us the details of their brand new single.
Having teased a new release all week, the band have just confirmed their brand new single, Shot In The Dark is being released this Wednesday 3pm (AEDT). The news was just announced with a candid, behind the scenes video on social media, showing the band mucking around what looks like a music video.
See the announcement:
For rock fans everywhere, this is huge! 🤘