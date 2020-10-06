AC/DC Have Just Dropped The Details Of Their Brand New Single

And it's out this week

Article heading image for AC/DC Have Just Dropped The Details Of Their Brand New Single

Image: AC/DC, Instagram

What a great start to the week! AC/DC have finally given us the details of their brand new single.

Having teased a new release all week, the band have just confirmed their brand new single, Shot In The Dark is being released this Wednesday 3pm (AEDT).  The news was just announced with a candid, behind the scenes video on social media, showing the band mucking around what looks like a music video.

See the announcement: 

Post

For rock fans everywhere, this is huge! 🤘

 

Get The Mix App - Subscribe To Clairsy, Matt and Kymba | iTunes | Android

Cassie Walker

6 October 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

ACDC
Triple M Rock news
ACDC News
Listen Live!
ACDC
Triple M Rock news
ACDC News
ACDC
Triple M Rock news
ACDC News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs