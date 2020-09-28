AC/DC Have Just Made Some Exciting Changes
Image: AC/DC, instagram ACDCBrazil
There's some big energy around the AC/DC camp this month.
First it was reported that the band leaked new images on their website (read more here) and now the band have changed their social media photos with a never before seen, glowing red neon classic Acca Dacca lightning bolt.
The change in their facebook image is unusual for the usually anti-social on social media band, the last change was back in July around the anniversary of Back In Black.
Check it out here:
While the band's official instagram now only has the new image:
The band have been working on a new album for years, with Triple M's Godfather of Rock Lee Simon weighing in on the line-up:
