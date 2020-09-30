AC/DC Have Revealed The Official Line-Up

Finally, the wait is over. AC/DC have officially revealed who is even in AC/DC.

The post announced on instagram has stated loud and clear the band is officially: Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson back on lead vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar and the shocking reveal that Cliff Williams has returned on bass guitar and Phil Rudd is back on drums.

The line-up reveal has continued the PWRUP theme and branding that the band have drip fed us in cryptic posters and images this week, check out more here.

See the official post here:



Is Power Up the name of the first AC/DC single since 2014?

We discussed what the mysterious Power Up is all about:









