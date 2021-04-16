AC/DC Have Teamed Up With A Melbourne Designer For Another Limited Edition Release

Stuff the pool room, we're gonna need a pool house at this rate.

AC/DC have announced another limited edition release of gear that will leave die hard rock fans broke.

Last week the Aussie rock band announced a sweet picture disc vinyl for Record Store Day 2021 (read more here) and this week see's the release of AC/DC rings, earrings, t-shirts and cashmere sweater- yup a soft AF cashmere sweater made in Scotland, all with that bold AC/DC branding and lightning bolt included.

The collaboration with Melbourne company Heart Of Bone was launched at Melbourne's rock venue Cherry Bar this week, with the limited edition merchandise available online now.

Heart Of Bone have been icing the rock scene including Slash, Courtney Love, Billy Idol and heaps more since 2013.

