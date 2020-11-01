AC/DC Have Teased New Song 'Demon Fire' And It's A Good One

This weekend AC/DC teased the second single from their highly anticipated new album POWER UP and it's a ripper.

In the 53 second trailer AC/DC have given us fast paced driving rhythm section, rocking vocals and grooving guitar all leading up to a rocking chorus. In under a minute we already know this song rocks.

The trailer continues with the new red neon light look AC/DC are running with for this new album, with the preview of a film clip that gives off Mad Max vibes.

Unlike the first single from POWER UP Shot In The Dark, Demon Fire is harder, faster and pleases those heavy music loving AC/DC fans.

Listen:



Now we want to know, who does those low vocals at the top of the chorus?

Hit us up in the comments to let us know who you think it is.

We got Triple M's Godfather of Rock Lee Simon out of retirement to talk about the new stuff from AC/DC:



POWER UP is available November 13, with pre-order available now: https://acdc.lnk.to/PWRUP-POID

