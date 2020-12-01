AC/DC Have Topped The Album Charts For A Second Week In A Row

AC/DC have done it! They've topped the album charts for a second week in a row with their brand new album PWR/UP.

Not only are they sitting comfortably at the #1 spot, but the band have topped the charts over the past 5 decades.

We got the man who has been there from the start, Lee Simon out of retirement to talk about the 17th studio album from AC/DC:

 

