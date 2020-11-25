AC/DC Have Topped The Album Charts World Wide

AC/DC have proved they're still the rock band in the world with their latest album PWR/UP topping the album charts globally this week.

The highly anticipated 17th album from Acca Dacca has gone number 1 in 18 countries, with the rest of the world expected the follow.

Here in Australia, PWR/UP is AC/DC sixth #1 album in Australia and AC/DC are the only Australian band to top the local charts across 5 decades.

Angus Young joined Triple M's Becko to play the new album on Triple M, catch up on the full take over here:

 

PWR/UP by AC/DC is out now.
Get your copy and more info: https://pwrup.acdc.com/ 

