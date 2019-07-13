AC/DC May Be Getting Ready To Announce A World Tour

AC/DC may be gearing up for a world stadium tour, according to Tone Deaf citing a US radio station called V100.

Rumours are spreading that the tour will be announced next week, with Brian Johnson returning to front the band.

“Brian has been working special in-ears made for his performances so that he can continue to perform without causing any more damage to his hearing than he already has,” V100 reported.

Radio legend Lee Simon joined Triple M Rock News’s Cassie Walker to discuss the state of AC/DC recently

