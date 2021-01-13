AC/DC Perform "Together" In Rocking New Music Video

AC/DC have kicked off 2021 in a big way with the release of a brand new music video this morning.

The black and white clip is the official music for their new single Realize, from their world-wide #1 album POWER UP.

The clip shows classic AC/DC, rocking out in a studio, made in simple black and white. Put together by director Clemens Habicht and the band's creative director Josh Cheuse, the duo creativity put the band Angus, Brian, Cliff, Phil and Stevie "together" like a puzzle because the clip was made in five different locations, due to you know what.

This clip is nothing like AC/DC has released before. Watch:



AC/DC's seventeenth studio album POWER UP is available now.

AC/DC's Angus Young joined Triple M to play to new album and talk about the process behind the songs



