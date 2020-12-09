AC/DC Release Teaser For Mad Max Inspired New Music Video

AC/DC have teased another video today, this time it's for the rocking new song Demon Fire.

Originally teased before the release of their new album PWR/UP, the new video gives us more of look into the what to expect for the full length video that's out Thursday 2am AEDT.

The heaviest track on the new album, the video perfectly suits with dark tones, speeding cars, skeletons in this Mad Max inspired clip.

Watch the trailer here



Demon Fire is the third single off AC/DC's new album PWR/UP which has topped the Australian album charts for a third week in a row.







Get your copy of PWR/UP by AC/DC now and let's see them top the charts 4 weeks in a row: pwrup.acdc.com



Angus Young joined Triple M to play the new album on Triple M:







