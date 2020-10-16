AC/DC Released 'Shot In The Dark' A Week Early
And no-one noticed
Image: AC/DC, supplied
The new stuff from AC/DC has been the best kept secret in rock music, but the band released the new single a week early and no-one noticed!
Triple M's Godfather of Rock Lee Simon came out of retirement to discuss the new stuff from AC/DC when he told us the new single Shot In The Dark soundtracked an American car commercial, one week before its official release.
Listen:
Check out the commercial:
Shot In The Dark is the new single from AC/DC from their upcoming album POWER UP, available for pre-order now.
More info: pwrup.acdc.com
For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:
Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!
Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!