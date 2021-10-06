AC/DC's New Music Video Takes You On 'A Rock N Roll Museum Tour' Through The Band's History

AC/DC have dropped the new music video for their latest release 'Through The Mists Of Time' and fans of the band are going to froth!

The video takes in the band's history in what they're describing as 'a rock n roll museum tour' of their songs and career. So, yes, Bon Scott features in there. As do all the band members. It's pretty ****ing special.

Check it out here:

Anyone else get a bit emotional watching that..?

'Through The Mists Of Time' is off their 2020 album 'Power Up' which you can get here if you haven't already: HTTPS://ACDC.LNK.TO/PWRUPID

We got our own 'Godfather of Rock' Lee Simon to share his thoughts on the latest work from Acca Dacca - who better? Here's what Lee had to say: