AC/DC Share Rejected 'Highway To Hell' Album Artwork

The notoriously quiet AC/DC have been quite nostalgic around the 40th anniversary of Highway To Hell this year.

Initially the band revealed a new logo around the anniversary, live clips on Youtube and now the band have shared the rejected Highway To Hell album artwork on social media.

In the caption, the band said the artwork was "shot down in flames" by the American level, Atlantic Records for the simpler version we know today.

Rejected artwork:

Actual artwork:



The activity on social media comes just weeks after the news of a new album and world tour from the world's favourite rock band.

We can only hope!

