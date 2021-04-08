AC/DC To Release Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc For Record Store Day

This is one for the die hard Acca Dacca fans, a limited edition AC/DC picture disc is being release for Record Store Day 2021.

The band released an exclusive look at the vinyl on social media today, ahead of the June release.

The doubled sided release is for the annual music celebration Record Store Day, that includes the tracks Through The Mists Of Time and Witch's Spell, the tracks from the band's new album POWER UP.



Catch Angus Young talk about the new album:



The picture disc includes shots from the band's POWER UP film clips Realize and Shot In The Dark. Check out the picture disc:



Record Store Day is June 12th 2021, mark it on your calendar and visit: https://www.recordstoreday.com.au/ for more info





