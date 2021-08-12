Acacia Prison Riot Expunged By Special Ops

Two inmates at Acacia Prison could face criminal charges following a standoff at WA's largest correctional facility, north of Perth.

Corrective Services' Special Operations officers were called in on Wednesday about 3pm to breach a barricade that had been set up by rioting inmates within one of the units.

Calm was restored after the Special Ops group were seen armed with shields and launching stun grenades as they took back control of the privately-run Wooroloo facility.

The Department of Justice says it was secured without force and no one was injured.

Meantime, Serco, the prison’s operator, is now under investigation for their handling of the incident.

