Academy Launches Formal Review Into Will Smiths Attack On Chris Rock

A formal review has been launched into Will Smith's actions at Monday's Academy Awards.

Audiences were left stunned, when the Oscar nominated actor walked on to stage and hit presenter Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Referring to her shaved head, Rock said, "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

After seeing his wife roll her eyes, looking unimpressed, Smith stood up and launched onto the stage and slapped Rock around the face before returning to his seat.

The actress, who was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018, has spoken publicly about the challenges of the autoimmune disease.

Soon after, Smith went on to be named as Best Actor.

Accepting his award, he said with tears streaming down his face: "Ah man. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and to be in this world."

The film academy on Tuesday said they condemn the star's attack on Chris Rock and will launch a formal review.

The Academy also said they will "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law".

Will Smith has since issued an apology to Chris Rock.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress,” the post continued.

And while Will Smith’s confrontation with Chris Rock has become the most talked-about moment of the Oscars, the Academy Awards did see some extraordinary people take out gongs, including Jane Campion winning best direction for The Power of the Dog, and Troy Kotsur’s for best supporting actor for CODA, delivering his acceptance speech in sign language, and bringing his interpreter to tears.

One way or another, the 2022 Academy Awards will be difficult to forget.

