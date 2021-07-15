Accidental Electrocution At Pineapple Farm Sees 1 Dead and 6 Injured

A workplace health and safety investigation has been launched after the tragic death of a young man on Capricorn Coast Pineapple Farm.

A harvester working on the farm in Bungundarra came into contact with powerlines on the Lake Mary Pines Pineapple Farm Wednesday morning.

Several workers were electrocuted, and emergency services were quickly called to the scene at around 9am.

A 25 year old man was in critical condition when he was rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, he died shortly after.

An additional six workers who were also injured were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

A report for the coroner is being prepared along with investigations into the Lake Mary Pines, a farm that produces more than 2.1 million pineapples for the Australian market each year.

