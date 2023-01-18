Accused Killer Of Sydney Mother Absent From Court

The man accused of killing a Sydney mother earlier this week was not required to attend court today.

Paul Jason Sultana was excused from attending court today after being charged with the murder of 28-year-old Dyna Isaac.

Ms Isaac’s body was discovered inside a Penrith unit in western Sydney on Monday afternoon by a member of the suspect’s family.

A vehicle belonging to Ms Isaac was later found burnt-out in remote bushland near the crime scene.

Police arrested Sultana at Cranebrook on Tuesday morning before transporting him to Penrith Police Station where he was formally charged with Ms Isaac’s murder.

Ms Isaac’s father was present when the case was mentioned in court today while the accused was noticeably absent.

The matter will be brought to court again on March 17 for brief of evidence.

