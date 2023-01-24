Accused Killer Of Toyah Cordingley Granted Extradition To Australia

A Delhi court has approved the extradition of the man accused of killing Toyah Cordingley at a Queensland beach.

Rajwinder Singh will be forced to return to Australia to face murder charges over the death of Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley pending approval from the Indian Government.

Singh told the court in Delhi that he wished to return to Australia to fight the charges against him.

Singh fled Australia only hours after Ms Cordingley’s body was discovered partially buried among the sand dunes at Wangetti Beach.

Singh left behind his wife and three children in Innisfail, north Queensland where he worked as a registered nurse.

Police will allege an argument took place between Ms Cordingley and Singh over her dog barking before she was fatally stabbed.

Ms Cordingley’s dog was found tied up near her body.

