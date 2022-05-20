Accused Murderer Of Missing School Girl In Blue Mountains Lands Fresh Charges

The man accused of killing school girl Charlise Mutten in the Blue Mountains earlier this year has been slapped with more charges.

The 31-year-old alleged murderer has now been charged by NSW Police with firearm offences and the possession child abuse material.

Justin Stein, 31, was charged with murdering the 9-year-old at his family property in the Blue Mountains in January.

In early February, police conducted a search of the Mount Wilson property and the surrounding bushland where they discovered two firearms and ammunition.

The items seized have undergone forensic testing to determine if one of them was used to kill the young girl.

In the latest developments, police arrested Mr Stein at Silverwater prison on Thursday, and charged him with the additional offences as part of their ongoing investigations.

He has been charged with two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition without a licence or permit, and aggravated break and enter in company.

Stein has also been charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material.

The 31-year-old, who continues to maintain his innocence, is due to appear before Penrith Local Court on Friday.

Investigations under Strike Force Buena continue.

