AC/DC Children's Book For Rockers In The Making!

Rock Legends AC/DC Sign Off On Childrens Rock N’ Roll Picture Book

Iconic artist and designer, Paul ‘The Mayor’ McNeil has injected his bold ideas and punk attitude when creating this fun and engaging book aimed at pre-schoolers, whilst also keeping the grown-ups entertained. Each colourful page includes a letter of the alphabet with a corresponding musician or theme from one of the most successful and enduring rock n'roll bands of all time.

AC/DC ABCD High-Voltage Alphabet is the forth in a series of children's picture books released by tour promoter and music industry stalwart, Brian 'BT' Taranto of Love Police. The series was first launched over 15 years ago with kids alphabet book M is for Metal, which was an unexpected smash hit. The release of Never Mind Your Ps & Qs, Here's the Punk Alphabet, and The Country and Western Alphabet Book followed with continued success.

“What an honour it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special. Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any fan will find something on every page. The Mayor has done a sweet and colourful graphic and literary job. We are looking forward to another generation of rock and roll education!" - Brian 'BT' Taranto

The inception of AC/DC ABCD High-Voltage Alphabet came about when co-founder, lead guitarist, songwriter and sole original member of

AC/DC, Angus Young, discovered the M is for Metal book while in Australia during the pandemic. He contacted the team at Love Police, and good fortune ended with Angus and BT swapping war stories of amp stacks, ringing ears and antics on the road. The Mayor said “Ask him if he want’s me to create the “Highway to Spell?” They did! So he did!

AC/DC ABCD High-Voltage Alphabet Is Available For Purchase Here

