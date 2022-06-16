ACMA Forced To Crackdown On Illegal Online Gambling Site

The consumer watchdog is coming down hard on an illegal online casino which has been the source of a huge number of complaints from users.

ACMA have been forced to move against online gambling site ‘thepokies.net’ after several Australians complained of not receiving their winnings from pokies jackpots or of losing large quantities of money to the website.

The site, which attracts close to 30,000 Aussies every year, provides simple online poker machines including Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza.

Thepokies.net is one of hundreds of online gambling sites the regulator has been clamping down on since 2019.

Since 2019, ACMA has pushed online service providers to shut down more than 500 illegal gambling sites who have breached Australia’s current gambling laws.

Thepokies.net has become ACMA’s primary focus with the regulator pushing online service providers to block the online site.

The pokies style online games along with online blackjack, scratchies and roulette are currently banned in Australia.

Those who continue to run illegal online gambling websites in Australia are at risk of copping a $1.1 million fine.

Online gambling has increased over the past two years as a result of the Covid pandemic with Aussies contributing at least $400 million to the online gambling sector annually.

