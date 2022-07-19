ACT Launches Australia's First Fixed Pill Testing Site To Minimise Harm

In an Australian first, the ACT will launch a fixed-site pill testing facility from July 21, for a six-month pilot trial.

The free service has been established following the 2018 and 2019 'Groovin The Moo' Festivals which delivered an on-site testing unit trial.

Tom Tilly and Katrina Blowers from The Briefing talk with Gino Vumbaca who is president of Harm Reduction Australia, about the new facility.

In partnership with Pill Testing Australia and Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy, the CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service will provide chemicals analysis of drugs and pills

Substances including pills, capsules, powders, crystals, and liquids can be all be tested in about 20 minutes.

“We know the safest option is not to take drugs and this will always be our advice to the community. However, we recognise that some people will choose to use drugs and there is a need for initiatives that reduce the harms associated with drug use,” said Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

“This Australian first program will help people who use drugs to better understand or avoid unknown and potentially dangerous substances in illicit drugs.

“In addition to drug checking, the service will provide harm reduction information, counselling and advice to encourage choices that reduce drug use and associated harms,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

The new service will be run by Harm Reduction Australia (HRA) and the Australian National University along with local health service provider Directions

HRA president Gino Vumbac told The Guardian in June, that he hopes other states will join the ACT in helping to provide transparency regarding pill-taking

“We’ll be able to offer [the fixed site] as an ongoing service, then depending on demand; we might increase the number of nights we’re available,” he said.

CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service will be located on the ground floor of the City Community Health Centre at 1 Moore Street and will open every Thursday 10am-1pm and every Friday 6pm-9pm.

