'Act of God Clause': Player Salaries Can Be Cut During Coronavirus Outbreak

A player contract clause means that player salaries can be cut while the NRL deals with unprecedented changes to the game amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Following yesterday's announcement that games from round two will be played behind closed doors, The Australian Journalist Brent Read has revealed that the NRL are in line to potentially lose millions.

But Ready has revealed that an 'Act of God' clause in player contracts means that players can share the load of the NRL's financial issues, and with no end in sight of the Coronavirus spreading, it could be a very likely outcome.

This was part of a broader conversation about the short term future of the NRL in these crazy times.

