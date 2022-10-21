ACT Set To Decriminalise Small Amounts Of Illicit Drugs
“A health response, not a criminal one”
Getty Images
In an Australian first, the Territory has decriminalised illicit drugs in small quantities.
The ACT parliament on Thursday passed a new law, where people who are caught with small amounts of illicit drugs will not be criminally prosecuted.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you.
Applied to nine different types of drugs, including amphetamine, heroin, cocaine and speed - liberal steps now mean that a person found with personal use amounts will instead be cautioned, fined or referred to a drug diversion program.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said harm-minimisation rather than punishment was the way forward.
“The ACT has led the nation with a progressive approach to reducing the harm caused by illicit drugs with a focus on diversion, access to treatment and rehabilitation and reducing the stigma attached to drug use.
“This sensible reform is based on the expert advice that a health-focused, harm reduction approach delivers the best outcome for people using drugs,” she said.
The radical legislation will come into effect from October 2023, following a 12-month transition period.
Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.
21 October 2022
Article by:
Triple M Newsroom