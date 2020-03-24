Active April Set To Start For Campaspe Residents

Campaspe residents are encouraged to register online for the Premier's Active April and commit to 30 minutes of physical activity a day during April.

Economic & Community Development General Manager, Keith Oberin said now, more than ever, is the time to maintain your health and wellbeing, even if you are doing so from home.

“While there are restrictions due to the Coronavirus, there are still many ways to challenge your classmates, work colleagues, friends and family to get active this April,” Mr Oberin said.

“Walking out in the fresh Autumn air, going on a bike ride and even gardening at home are all fantastic ways to remain healthy and safe in the current environment”.

“Even if you are choosing to be active at home, you can still register your time spent exercising in your lounge room and backyard”.

Campaspe Shire Council will be going head to head with Echuca Regional Health, Kyabram & District Health Service, Rochester Elmore District Health Service, Waranga Health (GV Health), Njernda and Community Living and Respite Services to see which organisation has the most Active April.

The organisation with the highest average of people completing at least 30 minutes of activity a day for the month will win.

You can log your daily activities on the Active April website, as well as access tools & tips to keep you on track!

Registering for the Premier’s Active April is free and can be done online at activeapril.vic.gov.au

