Activist Stops Logging Work At Ellis State Forest

Bellingen Activist Network has described the behaviour of an activist this morning at Ellis State Forest as a “fight for our lives”.

A single community member halted work for the day at the forest on NSW’s mid-north coast which is a vital habitat for koalas.

The activist is about 20 metres high in the tree, and his actions stopped all machinery from operating.

A spokesperson for the action said, “We know the value of forests when they are left un-logged.”

“We know that healthy eco-systems are imperative to our survival on this heating planet.

“We must fight for all remaining forest because we are fighting for our lives.”

Previously protestors have chained themselves to machinery attempting to stop the destruction.

