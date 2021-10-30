Actor Sam Frost Faces Job Loss As Seven Productions Introduce Vaxx Mandate

One of Home and Away’s favourite television stars may be forced to roll up her sleeve as Channel Seven productions enforce a vaccination mandate for all presenters, cast and crew.

Actor Sam Frost has recently been caught up in an anti-vaxx controversy after announcing she had no plans to get the vaccination.

Seven productions has since released a no vaxx, no work mandate which will force all unvaccinated presenters, cast and crew to get the vaxx or risk losing work.

Seven West Media Director of Production, Andrew Blackwell this week issued an email to all staff this week outlining the company’s expectations following a health and safety review.

The email explained that Channel Seven will “only engage fully vaccinated presenters, cast and crew.”

The email further explains that anyone associated with Channel Seven on a professional level which includes the cast and crew for Home and Away will be required to have both vaccinations by January 10, 2022.

“It is clear with COVID still around, life including attending work comes with the risk of contracting and transmitting COVID. We want to reduce this risk,” the email read.

A spokesperson for Seven told the Herald Sun there are specific roles within the company that are at high risk of contracting the virus.

“To provide the safest possible work environment for cast, crew and presenters, Seven Productions have made the decision to only engage those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, taking effect in January next year,” they said.

“Seven strongly encourages vaccination to protect our people, their colleagues and their families.”

The spokesperson went on to confirm that anyone who does not receive both vaccinations by January 10, will not be approved to return to work following the summer break.

This will include actor Sam Frost who recently released a now deleted video, of herself explaining why she will not receive the Covid vaccine.

The video caused a massive stir online, prompting the actor to deactivate her account.

