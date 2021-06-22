Actor Samuel Johnson Recovering In Hospital After Getting Struck By Car

Gold Logie winner and much-loved Aussie actor Samuel Johnson is recovering in hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

Dedicated big sister to Connie and Samuel Johnson, Hilde Hinton has shared the news in a post on the Love Your Sister charity Facebook page

"Early Saturday night Sam was on his way to visit family when he was accidentally hit by a car. Our Ambos got him picked up and tucked away safely in hospital in record time. I followed them in.” - Hilde Hilton posted to 'Love Your Sister' Facebook page

Hilton applauded the “fantastical medical staff” who she said are “in overdrive” taking care of Johnson’s “sore head” and joked “He’s awake and not too happy that he doesn’t have his pants. Nobody loves a hospital gown,”

Johnson and his sister Connie started the charity Love Your Sister in the hope of raising $10 million for cancer research after she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In 2014 Johnson rode a world-record 16,000km on a unicycle raising nearly $1.5 million.

Two years later he was awarded an OAM for services to cancer research and the performing arts.

The National Briefing

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.