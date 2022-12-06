Actress Kirstie Alley Dies Of Cancer, Aged 71

Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died of cancer, aged 71, according to a post by her daughters on social media.

The American comedic actor starred in the sitcom Cheers and Veronica’s Closest – making her one of the biggest television stars of the ‘90s.

Ms Alley’s children, True and Lily Parker confirmed the news on their mother’s social media accounts at noon Australian time on Tuesday.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Ms Alley won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her role in Cheers and also received critical acclaim for her performance in Veronica's Closet, where she played the titular role.

