ACTU Push Canberra to Introduce Paid Vaccination Leave

The unions are calling for Canberra to introduce paid vaccination leave for every Australian keen to get a Covid-19 jab.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) wants the entitlement to be put in place once we have enough supply to allow those concerned about missing time off work to not have to worry.

Secretary Sally McManus says it needs to be applicable for all Aussies too.

“For a lot of workers it’s not an easy choice, if you’re a casual, and you happen to get one of the routine side effects and you need to take a day off to recover, you basically have to pay for it yourself, because you’re not getting paid sick leave.”

McManus added that the ACTU wants plans in place over the coming month ahead of the Moderna vaccine arriving on our shores in September.

“We’ve got to get behind people, we’ve got to back Australian’s, we’ve got to do everything we can, and Governments have to do everything they can to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated and to make it so they’re not out of pocket if they do so.”

The plans for vaccination leave hope to encourage more people to get vaccinated to meet the country’s vaccination goal.

