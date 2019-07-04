Adam Brand to Headline the Famous Cunnamulla Fella Festival

Adam Brand will headline the famous Cunnamulla Fella Festival with an exclusive performance on Saturday 31st August at John Kerr Park from 8.30pm.

If that wasn’t exciting enough for you, the organisers have just announced an exclusive opportunity to meet the star, up close and personal – everyone who purchases their tickets online before August 10 goes into the draw to win a VIP Meet and Greet experience with Adam Brand!!

The Cunnamulla Fella Festival events begin from August 24, with the Festival proper from Saturday, August 30 to Sunday September 1

All event details and online tickets are available at Cunnamulla Fella Festival.

